Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Six patients have died as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital's male medical ward

A sixth patient from Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Thirteen patients linked to the County Down hospital's male medical ward have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty eight members of staff from the ward have tested positive for coronavirus, and 28 staff contacts are self-isolating.

A total of 341 staff members have been tested, the Southern Health Trust has confirmed.

A trust spokesperson expressed "profound sorrow" to the family of the patient who died.

"We can confirm that the independent Serious Adverse Incident review is currently underway and all deaths will be included as part of this process," the spokesperson said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption 14 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 at Craigavon Hospital

Six people have also died as a result of a coronavirus outbreak on the haematology ward at Craigavon in County Armagh.

Twenty three members of staff from Craigavon Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus - 45 staff members have self-isolated and 24 have since returned to work, the trust has confirmed.