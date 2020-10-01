Image caption Sand is dredged onto boats from the bottom of Lough Neagh

Planning approval for continued sand dredging in Lough Neagh - an EU protected site - has been granted by the infrastructure minister.

There has been a six-year legal wrangle over the controversial practice on the lough.

It has been going on for decades without planning permission, with environmentalists suggesting it could be damaging and should stop.

Nichola Mallon said it had been a "finely balanced decision".

"I had to weigh up the various benefits with the potential for harm," said the minister.

Image caption The sand is used to supply the construction industry

Ms Mallon said she had come to the conclusion that the work would cause "no adverse effect" to the protected features of the lough.

Approval covers two distinct areas totalling around 3km sq in the north west of the lough.

Environmentalists had opposed continued extraction, going to court to challenge it.

The move follows a recommendation for approval from the Planning Appeals Commission last year.

It is the end of a long legal and planning battle which started when Ms Mallon's party colleague and former Environment minister Mark H Durkan, attempted to halt sand extraction on the lough back in 2014 when it emerged the practice, which had been going on for years, didn't have planning approval.