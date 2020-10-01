Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The 12-year-old pupil at Dunclug College was described by her headteacher as being a "beloved" student

The 12-year-old girl who died following a house fire in Ballymena on Wednesday was Brooke Reid McMaster.

The year nine pupil at Dunclug College was described by her headteacher as being a "beloved" student.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it was called to a house at Staffa Drive in the Ballykeel area of County Antrim at around 17:50 BST.

A man who was in the house at the time was taken to hospital for treatment, according to police.

In a post on Facebook, Dunclug College principal Ruth Wilson said that staff and pupils "record deep sorrow on the tragic death".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the property.

Pastor Tom Todd said the family are "in a total state of shock".

He told BBC News NI that he had spoken to family members who "are trying to work out what has happened".

PSNI Ch Insp William Calderwood said that the cause of fire has not yet been determined and will be be subject to investigation, with the NI Fire and Rescue Service.