Image caption Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson, left, and Fermanagh and Omagh councillor Allan Rainey at the site of the damaged memorial

A memorial dedicated to eight soldiers killed by the Provisional IRA in County Tyrone in 1988 has been extensively damaged.

The monument, in memory of the soldiers who were killed by a roadside bomb in Ballygawley, was erected on the 30th anniversary of the massacre.

Police said the memorial at Curr Road was damaged overnight on Thursday.

They have confirmed they are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson described the vandalism as "an act of ethnically motivated hatred".

Image caption Eight people were killed and 28 injured by the roadside bomb in 1988

The director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said "to desecrate a space which seeks to respectfully remember the dead is beyond words".

Mr Donaldson condemned those responsible as having "no concept of respect or common decency".

"The community must cooperate in providing information which could lead to the successful prosecution of the individuals concerned," he said.

Image caption Police are treating the incident as a hate crime

In a tweet, Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly condemned the actions of those who carried out the attack, saying it would cause further trauma to the relatives of the victims.