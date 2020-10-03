Investigations have begun into the deaths of two prisoners within the space of 10 days at Maghaberry Prison in County Antrim.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said he has concerns that staffing levels are "contributing to safety problems".

However, this claim has been rejected by the Prison Service, which said "adequate numbers are on duty at all times".

The deaths are believed to have been self-inflicted, according to a source.

As is customary, the circumstances of the deaths are under investigation by the Prisoner Ombudsman.

More than 20 people have died in Northern Ireland prisons in the past five years, many of them linked to substance addiction.

Mr Beattie said he had written to the ombudsman, Lesley Carroll, stating complaints had been raised with him by prison staff.

"They have alleged that staff levels of night custody officers are far below what they should be and that, in being understaffed, both prisoners and staff are put at risk," said Mr Beattie.

"Prisoners, regardless of the crime they are in prison for, deserve to be safe and cared for, and at times that means safe even from themselves," he added.

'Full staffing on both evenings'

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said in respect of when the deaths occurred: "We can confirm that a full staffing complement was on duty in our residential areas on both evenings."

They said it would be inappropriate for anyone, including Justice Minister Naomi Long, to comment further while investigations are taking place.

One of the deaths had not previously been made public at the request of the family.

Approximately 80% of inmates in Maghaberry Prison, Northern Ireland's largest jail, are on prescription medication.

In recent years, a number of critical reports have said more needs to be done to protect vulnerable prisoners and to prevent deaths in custody.