Image caption John Finucane called the death a 'tragic incident'

The death of a North Belfast man in Turkey has been called "tragic" by MP John Finucane.

Mr Finucane said three men were involved in a "tragic incident" in the country.

One of those men is understood to have died on Saturday, while the other two are in hospital.

The Sinn Féin MP said the community would need to 'rally round' the families of those affected and provide support for them.

It is believed the man who died was in his 30s.

Mr Finucane said he would be making immediate contact with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs "to request all the necessary support be urgently put in place to assist the families".