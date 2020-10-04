Image copyright Getty Images

Further steps will be considered by Stormont if the current Covid-19 restrictions are not effective enough, the finance minister has said.

Conor Murphy told BBC's Sunday Politics "all options" would be discussed when the executive meet on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old woman has been charged with breaching coronavirus regulations in Strabane.

The woman is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged under the new legislation.

She is due appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Finance Minister Conor Murphy said "all options" would be considered by the executive

A further 726 cases of Covid-19 were announced by the Department of Health on Saturday- the second-highest number of daily cases in Northern Ireland, following the high of 934 on Friday.

Mr Murphy said he was "concerned" about the rising cases, adding "as are all of the executive".

"The primary focus of the executive is to protect life and whatever steps have to be taken we will take them," he said.

"We have to take a balanced view and one which we are sure the population will come along with us."

New restrictions for the Derry City and Strabane Council area were announced by the Stormont executive on Thursday in an effort to stem spiralling infection numbers.

They include hospitality businesses being limited to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining, and a call to avoid unnecessary travel.

'Brace ourselves'

Speaking about the rise in cases across NI, Dr Gerry Waldron of the Public Health Agency said a circuit-breaker lockdown was "almost inevitable".

A circuit breaker is a short, sharp period of tightened restrictions for everyone to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"It's not a place we expected to be at this time of the year, at the beginning of October, we thought, if anything, we might be seeing that maybe middle of October," he told Radio Ulster's Sunday with Steven Rainey show.

"We are absolutely insisting that people follow the advice of maintaining a social distance from other individuals, as far as possible, of two metres.

"We'll just have to brace ourselves and see how things pan out over the next few days and the next week."

He stressed the need to stick to the basics - keep a social distance, wear a face mask and keep washing your hands.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "It's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas"

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Boris Johnson urged people to behave "fearlessly but with common sense" in their approach to the coronavirus.

The prime minister warned of a "bumpy ride" until Christmas and beyond, saying the winter could be "very tough" for everyone.

He added there had to be a balance between saving lives and protecting the economy.