Muckamore: Woman, 29, arrested over abuse allegations
- 5 October 2020
A woman has been arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
The 29-year-old was arrested in the Antrim area on Monday morning.
She is the 12th person to be arrested as part of the investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the facility.
The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.