There have been 1,156 penalty notices issued since March for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland, the PSNI has revealed.

The fines, which start at £60 and can increase to £960 for repeat offenders, are only issued to over-18s.

On Monday, police also said 27 fines have been handed to people who failed to self-isolate, each carrying a £1,000 penalty.

There have been 800 community resolution notices issued.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it would publish a breakdown of the latest numbers relating to action on the NI Executive's coronavirus regulations each week from now on.

The latest figures show that 64 commercial premises and 139 private dwellings were issued prohibition notices by police due to gatherings.

More than half of the penalty notices were issued in Belfast (615), followed by Derry and Strabane (190).

Causeway Coast and Glens council area had the lowest with 14.

There were 106 prohibition notices issued in Belfast, with Derry and Strabane the next highest with 17.

Ards and North Down council area recorded the highest number of £1,000 fines issued to people who failed to self-isolate, with seven handed out.

On Sunday, the PSNI said no penalties had been issued in respect of masks in shops or on public transport since they became mandatory.