Image copyright The Royal School Armagh Image caption Jeni Larmour was deputy head girl at The Royal School Armagh for the 19/20 school year

A Newcastle University student from Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, who died on Saturday has been described as a "model pupil" by her former school.

Jeni Larmour, 18, was a deputy head girl at The Royal School Armagh.

She was one of four people to die in suspected drugs-related incidents in the north east of England over the weekend.

The school said it had "no doubt, given her academic ability and personality, Jeni had a bright future ahead of her".

Ms Larmour was found dead shortly after 06:00 BST in student accommodation in Richardson Road in Newcastle.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class B drug has been released on police bail.

In a Facebook post, The Royal School Armagh said that Ms Larmour possessed "many of the values which this school seeks to promote".

"Her outstanding qualities as a pupil were recognised in her final year when she was appointed deputy head girl, a role she carried out to a very high standard," it said.

"It was Jeni's ambition to attend The Royal School and she wasted none of the opportunities offered to her here."

The teenager had started studying architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University last month.

A spokesperson for Newcastle University said: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of one of our students and our welfare teams are offering support to those affected."