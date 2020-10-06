Image caption The job description said applicants must be empathetic and have experience of working with victims of trauma

Fiona Ryan has been named as the first permanent commissioner for victims of institutional childhood abuse in Northern Ireland.

The first and deputy first ministers confirmed the appointment in the assembly on Tuesday.

Ms Ryan is currently chief executive of Irish domestic abuse charity Sonas, and a former chief executive of Alcohol Action Ireland.

Her term will take effect on 14 December and last for five years.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Ms Ryan brought a "wealth of experience" to the role.

"This is a hugely significant day for all those who have been terribly impacted," added Ms O'Neill.

"We look forward to working with Fiona as she takes up this important and sensitive role."

The recruitment process to appoint a full-time commissioner began in June.

SDLP assembly member and chair of the Executive Office committee, Colin McGrath, said he looked forward to working with Ms Ryan.

"We now need to see swift implementation of the Hart recommendations, ensuring that the redress process is completed quickly and fairly, delivering an appropriate apology to victims and the memorial commitment," he added.

The commitment to create the post was one of the recommendations made in the Hart inquiry, which investigated allegations of abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

It could not be filled while Stormont was suspended, but an interim advocate, Brendan McAllister, was appointed last year.

The advertisement for the role said it would include annual remuneration of £71,932 and that applicants needed to have "direct experience" of working with victims and survivors.

The deputy first minister also confirmed that 579 applications to the redress board for payments had been made since it opened in March.

Since then a total of £2.5m has been paid out to applicants, with the panel having made determinations of £4.1m so far.