The justice minister has said she would give "careful consideration" to removing Gerry Kelly from the Policing Board if the matter comes before her.

Naomi Long has told MLAs that a complaint against Sinn Féin's Mr Kelly is firstly being handled by the board.

Unionist parties have called for his removal from the board unless he expresses support for the rule of law.

It followed a tweet by the North Belfast assembly member celebrating the IRA Maze escape.

Mr Kelly was one of 38 prisoners involved in the 1983 jailbreak.

Naomi Long told the assembly: "As justice minister I have to stand for due process and it would be wrong for me to make decisions before due process has been followed.

"I await the outcome of the board's deliberations and when they are brought to me they will get the due consideration and regard they deserve."

The Policing Board is currently handling a complaint lodged by Ulster Unionist Mike Nesbitt alleging Mr Kelly has broken the code of conduct.

Under regulations, it is seeking to resolve the matter "informally".

However, it could ultimately land on the desk of Mrs Long.

'Offensive and inappropriate'

Under legislation, she has the power to remove a board member if she is not satisfied they are committed to non-violence.

Mrs Long said she found Mr Kelly's comments "offensive and inappropriate" and has asked him to "reaffirm" his commitment to peace.

In a letter to Mr Nesbitt, Mrs Long said she is not pre-judging the board process.

"As I may have a formal role after the board concludes its process, it would not be appropriate to offer a view on this issue at this time."

She went on to state the fact she found Mr Kelly's comments offensive "is not offering judgement on the question of grounds for removal from office".

In his tweet last month, Mr Kelly stated: "Thirty-seven years ago 38 Irish Republican prisoners were getting into a lorry at H7 and heading to the front gate of Long Kesh and freedom. One of Big Bob's best ops! I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out!!"

The tweet was widely condemned.

One prison officer died from a heart attack after being stabbed during the break-out and another survived being shot in the head.

The injured officer, John Adams, later claimed in a statement that it was Mr Kelly who shot him.

Mr Kelly has never admitted it and was found not guilty after a trial in 1987.