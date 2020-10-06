Muckamore: Woman, 29, released over abuse allegations
- 6 October 2020
A woman arrested on Monday by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released.
The PSNI said the 29-year-old was released on Tuesday, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
She was the 12th person to be arrested as part of the investigation.
The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.