Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The bus was attacked at junction of the Crumlin Road and Ligoneil Road

Three schoolgirls have been injured after a window of their school bus was smashed in what police are treating as a "sectarian motivated hate crime".

The girls sustained cuts in the attack which happened in north Belfast at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying pupils towards Ligoneil.

It was stopped at traffic lights at the junction of the Crumlin Road and Ligoneil Road when a youth threw and object and smashed the window.

"We believe at this stage that the male youth who threw the object at the bus was in the company of two others and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black hoodie underneath," said Insp Nick Browne.

He appealed to witnesses to contact police.

Belfast councillor Ryan Murphy said the bus was carrying pupils from Mercy College and said he has been in contact with both the school and the police about the incident.

"Schoolchildren have the right to live and go to school free from the fear of intimidation or violence," the Sinn Féin councillor said.

"Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on all political and community leaders to show leadership and work to end these types of attacks."