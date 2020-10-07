Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A social media post from the Duke of York pub last month said "normal service will not be resuming any time soon"

The company which operates the Belfast city centre pubs - the Duke of York and the Harp Bar - is planning to make up to 100 staff redundant.

Commercial Court Inns has said that both establishments will remain closed for the "foreseeable future".

The BBC understands workers were told that they were at risk of redundancy on Friday.

The company has now entered into a consultation period with employees.

A mixture of full-time and part-time workers are employed at both pubs.

A spokesperson for Commerical Court Inns said: "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that The Duke of York and Harp Bar will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find an economically viable way to reopen these iconic venues, which were built for convivial conversation, craic and live music in close quarters.

"The time will come when these doors will reopen and the lights will be turned back on.

"The craic and conversation will return and the reunion will be all the sweeter for the wait."

The coronavirus pandemic has caused severe difficulties for the pub industry over the past few months.

Non-essential businesses in Northern Ireland, including pubs, were ordered to close in late March during the first wave of Covid-19.

Following a significant drop in the infection rate in the summer, hotels, restaurants, cafes and pubs which serve food were allowed to reopen on 3 July.

Bars which did not serve food faced a much longer wait but, on 23 September, drink-only bars in Northern Ireland were also permitted to trade again.

A week later, the Stormont Executive introduced a temporary new closing time rules for all pubs, hotel bars and restaurants.

No alcohol or food can be served after 22:30 at night and all customers must leave the premises by 23:00.