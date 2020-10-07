Image caption David Jackson told investigators he had no knowledge the land had been sold for £1

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have backed a motion not to take any action against the chief executive over his role in a planning application.

It comes after it was revealed that a report found David Jackson "ultimately responsible" for the granting of a right of way over public land in Portstewart to a developer for £1.

The development's planning permission was quashed after a legal challenge.

Independent investigators upheld 15 allegations against Mr Jackson.

It followed a complaint by North Antrim assembly member Jim Allister.

The proposal that the council not take any further action was put forward by the DUP Councillor Michelle Knight-McQuillan at a meeting on Tuesday night and seconded by the UUP's Norman Hillis.

The vote was taken in private after the decision was made to exclude the public from the meeting at that point.

Elected members from the DUP, Ulster Unionist party and the PUP voted that council "not proceed any further" with the independent investigation report because of a "frenzied trial of the chief executive on social media."

SDLP and Sinn Féin members voted against the proposal along with a number of independents and one Alliance party councillor.

Earlier in the process councillors were told that the council had no current disciplinary policy in place that applies to the chief executive.

Elected members voted to adopt the relevant disciplinary process before a motion not to take any further action was tabled.