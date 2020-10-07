BBC News

Lisnaskea: firefighters attending blaze at Ready's Egg factory

Published

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at an egg factory in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed 10 appliances are now attending the incident on the Crom Road near Enniskillen.

"Firefighters are in attendance at a fire in a building on Crom Road," the spokesperson said.

"The incident is currently ongoing," they added.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew tweeted that a number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are attending the fire.

Mrs Gildernew said: "No injuries reported so far. I hope that remains the case and that those trying to extinguish the fire are safe and successful."

