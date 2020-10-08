Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption Police responded to an incident on the Bushmills Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning

A woman injured in a shooting in Coleraine remains in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where her condition is described as critical.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, a number of shots were fired at the front and back of the woman's home in Bushmills Road

Police found the 61-year-old unconscious, with a wound to her head.

Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said that the shooting was being treated as attempted murder.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption "Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to be taken off the streets," Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said

Appealing for witnesses, the detective said police were particularly interested in information on men, wearing hooded tops and light-coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attack, running from a laneway leading from Millburn.

He said three men were then seen walking and running after the shooting.

A light, possibly grey, saloon car with a sunroof was also seen in the vicinity near the time of the attack, he said