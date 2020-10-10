Coronavirus lockdown 'led to rise in anti-social behaviour' - police
By Niall McCracken
BBC News NI
- Published
Lockdown measures led to a substantial rise in levels of anti-social behaviour in Northern Ireland, police say.
In the past year, the number of anti-social incidents recorded by police was a fifth higher than during the previous 12 months.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said breaches of Covid-19 restrictions had an impact on the figures.
Between September 2019 and August 2020, there were 65,872 anti-social behaviour incidents in Northern Ireland.
This was an increase of 9,776 (17.4%) on the previous 12 months.
Lockdown measures
Anti-social behaviour reported to the police normally relates to incidents such as large groups being noisy in residential areas at night, or reports of verbal abuse.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown measures were introduced in Northern Ireland on 23 March, placing a raft of new restrictions on everyday life.
Initially, people were asked to stay at home except for shopping for basic necessities, daily exercise, any medical need and travelling to and from essential work.
Gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together were also prohibited.
Calls received by the PSNI about breaches of these Covid-19 restrictions were included in this year's anti-social behaviour reports.
The figures show the number of anti-social incidents increased during Easter and the May bank holidays.
The numbers peaked during the late spring bank holiday, with 2,489 incidents recorded between May 25 and 31 May.
Beauty spots
Ards and North Down policing district reported a 32% increase in anti-social behaviour incidents on the previous year.
Four youths were arrested and police officers were attacked by sections of the crowd.
At the beginning of June, the PSNI urged people to avoid popular beauty spots after reports of up to 1,000 people at Helen's Bay and Crawfordsburn in County Down.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The introduction of lockdown measures brought about a number of restrictions on the population, such as restricting the number of trips made outside the home, attending or meeting at certain locations, and social distancing.
"Reports of breaches of these restrictions have been recorded as anti-social behaviour incidents."
The highest number of anti-social behaviour incidents (16,863) occurred in Belfast city policing district.
On Friday, the PSNI appealed to parents to remind their children not to gather in large groups in Belfast city centre after school.
In recent months, some lockdown measures have been eased, but others remain in place.
On Thursday, the executive announced people in Northern Ireland caught breaching coronavirus regulations would now face a minimum fine of £200.
The latest PSNI figures for fixed penalty notices show that 1,158 were issued between March and October.