Michelle O'Neill self-isolates after relative tests positive
- Published
The deputy first minister is to undergo a Covid-19 test today after a family member tested positive for the virus.
It is understood Michelle O'Neill has been self-isolating at her home in Mid-Ulster since she learned her relative was infected with coronavirus.
In a statement, Sinn Féin confirmed that she is being tested.
"Michelle will continue to follow the public health advice and carry out her duties in government remotely," it said.
This is the second time in ten days the deputy first minister will undergo a test for Covid 19. She was tested last week after developing what turned out to be a head cold.
New fines for breaches
On Thursday, Ms O'Neill took part in an executive meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster.
The meeting saw ministers sign off on proposals brought by Justice Minister Naomi Long, so people caught breaching coronavirus regulations will now face a minimum fine of £200.
On Thursday night, Alliance Party Leader Mrs Long told the BBC NI's The View programme that she had been infected with the virus earlier this year and felt unwell for some time.
In April, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would never take her health for granted again after she tested positive for coronavirus earlier that month.