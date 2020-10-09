Barry McGuigan defends charging celebrities to see Frampton fights
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Barry McGuigan has defended charging celebrities for tickets for major fights involving boxer Carl Frampton.
On Friday, Belfast High Court was told that golfer Rory McIlroy, singer Gary Lightbody and broadcaster Colin Murray all paid for tickets for US fights.
Mr Frampton's barrister said he was not told that VIPs were being charged.
Mr McGuigan, who managed Mr Frampton at the time, defended the ticket policy, saying: "Sometimes celebrities pay for tickets, sometimes they don't."
'Nobody spoke to Frampton'
The court was given details from a Cyclone Promotions bank account which indicated payments for tickets had come from a number of people including:
- £1,280 from Rory McIlroy
- £2,000 from Gary Lightbody
- £750 from Colin Murray
When asked about the payments, Mr McGuigan suggested they may have been buying tickets for their friends rather than themselves.
Mr Frampton's barrister Gavin Millar QC put it to him: "Nobody spoke to Mr Frampton about these people being charged for tickets."
Mr McGuigan responded saying ticket revenue was important, adding: "Otherwise, why don't you let everyone in for free?"
'You don't give tickets away'
One of the fights was the 2017 world title bout in Las Vegas, in which Mr Frampton fought against Leo Santa Cruz.
Mr McGuigan said: "On big fights like this, you don't expect to give tickets away."
Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan over alleged unpaid earnings. He, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract. Both men deny any wrongdoing.
The case continues.