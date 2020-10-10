Flu vaccine: The children 'falling through the cracks'
By Sara Girvin
BBC News NI
- Published
In the wake of coronavirus, this year's flu vaccination programme in Northern Ireland will take in more vulnerable groups.
But the parents of some vulnerable children with heart conditions are frustrated they cannot access the vaccine immediately.
Five-year-old Aoife Bryson, from Lisburn, has a heart condition that makes her vulnerable to the flu.
Her parents have been told she can only have the vaccine at school, which will not be until December.
But they are worried that could be too late.
"She could get very ill because her body normally is under so much more pressure anyway," says mother Cher.
"Aoife's only got half a functioning heart, any additional pressure that is put on it by a respiratory condition, obviously puts her at greater risk and makes it more likely she could end up in intensive care or potentially worse."
'Prioritising'
Aoife's younger sister has no health issues but has already had the flu vaccine at her GP's surgery.
Her parents say it does not make sense.
"Aoife has gone back to school and we are happy, she absolutely loves her school, but for all parents who have children with a serious medical condition it's a really worrying time," said Mrs Bryson.
"To know that she doesn't have the basic protection of the flu vaccine, just makes it even more stressful.
"As a parent, you just want to protect your child."
Ollie Russell, from Newtownards, is also five and has a heart condition.
His mother has been told he too will have to wait until December to receive a flu vaccine.
"The schools give the children the vaccine and his school isn't being allocated it until December, which is very late because it takes two weeks to build up in your system for it to be effective," said Liz Russell.
"We rang our GP, originally they said they didn't have the children's vaccine and to ring back next month, which again is just too late.
"Then we rang back and they told us they're prioritising the elderly and vulnerable adults, and that they would get round to the children.
"Kids are looked at as a very robust group, it's very generalised that kids can cope with anything. But vulnerable kids can't.
"Ollie can end up in hospital with a cough during the winter months and that's a cough, not the flu."
Both families have tried to get the flu vaccine privately - but chemists will not give it to children younger than 12.
In a statement the Public Health Agency (PHA) said the flu vaccine campaign had been expanded to help reduce the spread of flu and lower flu-related hospital admissions at a time when the health service was under strain.
"It'll also help reduce the risk of contracting flu and coronavirus at the same time," the agency said.
"Northern Ireland has secured extra vaccines this year so that household contacts of those who received shielding letters during the pandemic can request vaccination via their GP.
"Staff in independent care homes and schoolchildren in Year 8 - representing those who will be in the first year of secondary school from September 2020 - are also eligible for the free vaccine."
'Very bad consequences'
As in previous years, GPs were offering flu vaccines to those over 65, pregnant women, carers at home, and people under 65 who have an underlying health condition, the PHA said.
Contacts of those who are shielding can also get a flu vaccine from their GP.
"Pre-school children aged two years or over on 1 September 2020 can get the vaccine at their GP's surgery, while primary school children and Year 8 pupils will be offered it at school by the school health service," added the PHA.
The vaccine for children comes in the form of a nasal spray, rather than an injection.
According to the Health and Social Care board, children in primary school and Year 8 who miss the vaccination at school can request it from their GP.
"If the parents and GP agree there is a clinical reason why the child needs vaccinated by the GP rather than the school health team, the GP can offer this," it said.
But some parents have been left worrying that their children have fallen through the cracks.
"It's not clear who has responsibility and so she does fall through the cracks and that could have very bad consequences for Aoife and children like her," said Cher Bryson.