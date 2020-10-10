Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police confiscated cocaine with an estimated street value £600,000 during Thursday's raid

Three men have been charged after police seized cocaine with a street value of £600,000 in a raid targeting a crime gang in the Cookstown area.

The men, aged 25, 27 and 28, are due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates' Court in County Tyrone on Saturday.

They have been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are also charged with possession of criminal property.

Police said men were wearing "chemical suits" when they arrived at a "drugs factory" on Thursday night.

The police operation involved searches of five other domestic and commercial premises in mid-Ulster.