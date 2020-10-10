Michelle O'Neill 'working remotely' after negative Covid-19 test
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has tested negative for Covid-19.
It is understood Michelle O'Neill has been self-isolating at her home in Mid-Ulster since she learned her relative was infected with coronavirus.
In a tweet, the Sinn Féin vice-president said that she "will continue to self isolate and carry out my ministerial duties remotely".
Ms O'Neill was also tested for Covid-19 last week after developing what turned out to be a head cold.
I have received my results and tested negative. I will continue to self isolate and carry out my ministerial duties remotely.#StaySafe #SaveLives— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 10, 2020
The negative test comes as the Stormont Executive continues to grapple with high infection rates across Northern Ireland, with the Derry and Strabane Council districts one of the worst hit areas in the UK and Ireland.
On Friday, Northern Ireland recorded the highest daily total for the number of positive Covid-19 tests since the Department of Health rolled out its current testing model with 1,080 positive cases.
On Thursday, Ms O'Neill took part in an executive meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster.
The meeting saw ministers sign off on proposals brought by Justice Minister Naomi Long, so people caught breaching coronavirus regulations will now face a minimum fine of £200.
On Thursday night, Mrs Long told the BBC NI's The View programme that she believed that she had been infected with the virus earlier this year and felt unwell for some time.