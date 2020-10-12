Four Seasons Health Care to sell NI care homes

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Four Seasons Health Care owns 42 care homes across NI, employing 2,200 people

Administrators for Four Seasons Health Care have launched a process to sell its care homes in Northern Ireland.

Alvarez and Marshall are overseeing the process which is at a very early stage.

Four Seasons Health Care operates 42 care homes across Northern Ireland and said its priority is ensuring the safety and care of residents.

Its parent company entered administration last April and has been undergoing a significant restructuring process.

Four Seasons Health Care employs 2,200 people in Northern Ireland.

Across the UK, the company operates 184 sites.

Alliance Party assembly member Paula Bradshaw has submitted an urgent oral question to the Health Minister Robin Swann about the sale process.

The company has said any sale would make strategic sense, given Northern Ireland operates in a separate territory and under a different regulatory regime.

A spokesperson said: "Our utmost priority remains ensuring the safety, quality of life and continuity of care for all of our residents."