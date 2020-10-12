Northern Ireland man charged after £6m cocaine seizure in Wales
- Published
A man from County Londonderry has been charged after cocaine with an estimated value of £6m was seized at the Port of Holyhead in Wales.
James Joseph Gray, 51, is accused of exporting Class A drugs.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Supt John McVea said he believed the drugs were "destined for Northern Ireland".
Mr Gray appeared before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded into custody.
Border Force officers found around 83kg of cocaine in a lorry with refrigerated goods at the port on Friday.
Criminal enterprise 'damaged'
The investigation also involved members of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and PSNI, who conducted follow-up searches.
Det Ch Supt McVea said the drugs "would have caused significant harm to people living in our communities".
"This seizure is one of the largest in recent times and demonstrates that we will continue in our relentless pursuit of removing these dangerous drugs from society,"
NCA branch commander David Cunningham said the investigation is ongoing, however, the seizure has "significantly disrupted and damaged the criminal enterprise".
Mr Gray is expected to appear again before Caernarfon Crown Court on 9 November.