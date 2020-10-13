Three women have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Belfast on Monday.

The attacks took place over the course of a two-hour period while the victims were walking along streets in the city, police said.

The first incident happened in Ormeau Avenue, in the city centre, at about 20:10 BST.

A second was reported at 21:00 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a third in University Road at 22:00 BST.

Police said the victims' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A male suspect was seen riding a bike in the area. Officers have called for anyone with information to contact them.