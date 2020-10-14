Bangor sea swimming death: Tributes paid to Mary Feeney
- Published
A swimmer who died after getting into difficulty off the Bangor coast has been named locally as Mary Feeney.
People have been paying tribute to the artist, and leaving candles and flowers on Skippingstone Beach.
The emergency services were called to the scene shortly before midday on Tuesday, but Mrs Feeney was declared dead at the scene.
Fellow swimmer Allyson Klein said she had a big impact on many people and everyone was going to miss her,
Mrs Feeney, who was also an art teacher and a poet, was originally from Ardara in County Donegal.
Mrs Klein, originally from California, had been learning art under Mrs Feeney's tutelage.
"She was absolutely full of life, enjoyed everything from meditation to yoga, the outdoors," she said.
"Swimming was her most recent passion. We swam a few times recently.
"Everybody who knew her felt the warmth, if you walked into her house or were walking beside her you just felt the smile and the warmth of Mary."
Scott Riley, who set up the popular running and sea-swimming group Dash and Splash, was one of many who came to the beach to pay tribute.
"Because of the tight-knit community around the coast here, and the personal connection to the areas where we would get into the sea, it's been heartbreaking in a way that's hard to put into words," he said.