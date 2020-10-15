Coronavirus: New restrictions are 'too little, too late', says BMA
New coronavirus restrictions introduced by the executive are "too little, too late", the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in NI has warned.
"Following a virtual meeting with members the unanimous view is that restrictions weren't tough enough," Dr Tom Black said.
The Londonderry GP warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
Schools will close from Monday and pubs and restaurants face new restrictions from Friday evening.
"This is the first time the BMA has come out not in agreement with Stormont," Dr Black told BBC Radio Foyle.
"The big concern is that we are going to be overwhelmed, particularly on hospital wards and, hopefully not, but possibly in ICU [intensive care units].
"That is why the Nightingale was open yesterday."
'Need to be much stricter'
The BMA chair believes that restrictions "should have been brought in weeks ago" and "have been more closely aligned" with level four restrictions in the Republic of Ireland.
The Irish cabinet in the Republic of Ireland has decided to move County Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to level four Covid-19 restrictions for a four-week period from Thursday.
Under those restrictions, non-essential businesses will be closed, while visits to private homes and social gatherings will not be allowed.
"I have sympathy for the politicians because I simply speak on behalf of health care, I speak on behalf of doctors, that is my only interest," Dr Black said.
"Whereas politicians have to worry about education and the economy, but I think we need to be much stricter than what Stormont is telling us."
Northern Ireland's Nightingale hospital, which was stood down in May, has been re-established due to Covid-19 pressures.
Two additional wards have also been opened at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital to treat coronavirus patients, while a third ward has been identified for further admissions,
"There is a real pressure on the system here and there will be throughout Northern Ireland in terms of having capacity," Dr Black said.
The Derry GP also said that this rise in cases has been compounded by many hospital staff having to self-isolate or are off due to sickness.
"I saw yesterday that 460 staff are off sick or are self-isolating out of the Western Trust, that is one trust with 460 staff out so that means there could be thousands of staff off across Northern Ireland."
Derry restrictions 'effective'
Speaking earlier on the programme, Northern Ireland's chief scientific advisor, Prof Ian Young, said there are "signs of slowing of the increase" of the virus in the Derry and Strabane council area.
He said cases had been "doubling every three days", but the doubling time is now "much longer", suggesting that "restrictions are being effective".
"Stopping the transmission of the virus is a bit like turning around an ocean liner," he added.
Prof Young said a number of "super spreader events" could have led to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the north-west.
"Somebody who was particularly infectious who was in contact with a number of people and spread the virus to them, but currently we don't know where those events happened," he said.
"Also, widespread community transmission and a lot of clusters also occurring in household settings."
However, Dr Black said that he believes the reason for a possible downturn in case numbers in the north west is down to the public "closing down before Stormont told them."
"While restrictions came in last week, people in Derry and Strabane closed down in a much stricter fashion before that and I think we are seeing a slowing down and a flattening of the curve.
"We are seeing the benefit of that and I think in many ways the people have been ahead of the politicians on this."
On Wednesday, the Department of Health recorded a further 1,217 cases and four more deaths with Covid-19.
There have now been 23,115 cases since the pandemic began - a quarter of which have been reported in the past week.
In the Republic of Ireland, a further 1,095 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, as well as five additional deaths.
