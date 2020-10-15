Ballymoney man charged after gun found in parcel
- Published
A man from Ballymoney has been charged with attempting to import a gun and ammunition in the post from the United States.
Christopher Scott, 38, of Frosses Road, is also accused of attempted possession of a firearm and possessing Class C drugs with intent to supply.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were involved in the operation.
The NCA said the weapon was found in a parcel containing computer parts.
The interception was made by Border Force officers at an international mail depot close to Stansted Airport in Essex.
The NCA said Mr Scott was expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 29-year-old man who was also arrested has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
David Cunningham, NCA Belfast branch commander, said the operation "prevented a deadly firearm from reaching the streets of County Antrim".