Man, 34, convicted of rape of mother in north Belfast home
- Published
A 34-year-old man has been convicted of raping his mother in her Belfast home.
The defendant, a father-of-four who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of raping his mother in the early hours of 3 February 2019.
The case was heard at Belfast Crown Court.
Following a two-week trial, the jury returned a majority ten to two guilty verdict after deliberating for about five hours.
During the trial, the man's mother told the jury that she had gone to her sister's house on the evening of 2 February, and had returned home later.
After chatting to her son she went to bed but woke a short time later as she felt someone was having sex with her.
She jumped up, turned on the light and found her son crouching at the end of her bed in his underwear.
She accused him of having sex with her and ordered him to leave her house.
'Two internal injuries'
When she reported the matter to police, she told officers she believed the same thing had happened about five months before.
After making a complaint, the woman was taken to the Rowan Centre where she was medically examined and a doctor reported two internal injuries.
The defendant was arrested on 3 February, and denied his mother's claims.
He claimed he had been in his mother's bedroom to get a cigarette, and had been crouched on the floor looking for a lighter that he dropped when she turned on the light and accused him of trying to have sex with her.
'Difficult and harrowing case'
The jury rejected his version of events and found him guilty of raping his mother.
The jury failed to reach a verdict on a second charge of raping his mother on a prior occasion between August and October, 2018.
After the verdict was announced, the judge thanked the jury members for presiding over a "difficult and harrowing case."
As a result, she discharged them from ever serving on a jury again.
The date for sentence was set for 27 November and the defendant was remanded back into custody.