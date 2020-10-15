Belfast attacks: Man arrested over assaults on women
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a series of attacks on women in Belfast on Monday night.
A woman pedestrian was stabbed in the first attack on Castle Place in the city centre at 19:42 BST.
Four women were stabbed and two were punched during a one-and-half hour period in south and central Belfast.
The man has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning.
Police said none of the victims' injuries was life-threatening, but it had been "hugely traumatic" for them.
The six women were all aged 19 to 22.
Police believe a man on a bicycle was responsible for all the attacks.
Ch Supt Simon Walls said "the attacks were "frightening" and "completely random".
"Detectives are carrying out a significant investigation, so once again I am appealing to any drivers who were in the city centre on Monday, who have yet to review any dash cam footage, and similarly, for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV and to contact us if they have any information that could help," he said.
"I also encourage anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, who have yet to speak with us, to contact detectives."
The first stabbing happened in Castle Place in the city centre, at about 19:42 BST.
A second was reported on Ormeau Avenue, at about 19:51 BST.
There was a third stabbing at 20:56 BST in Donegall Square West, followed by a woman being punched in the back of the head as she walked along the Dublin Road, sometime between 20:56 and 21:01 BST.
The fourth knife attack happened on University Road, near Mount Charles at about 21:01 BST.
A sixth incident- in which a woman was punched in the neck - happened on the Upper Lisburn Road, near Dunluce Avenue at about 21:03 BST.
The attacker was described as wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top, riding a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes.
Police believe he may have been wearing a black mask and wearing a backpack.
He is not believed to have spoken during the attacks.
"Officers continue to carry out additional patrols across the city centre and south Belfast," Ch Supt Walls said.