Clough: Bus and car involved in County Down crash
A bus and car have been involved in a crash in the Downpatrick Road in Clough, County Down, police have said.
In a tweet, NI Road Policing and Safety said: "The Downpatrick Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car.
"Local diversions are being put in place, however drivers are advised to seek alternative routes."
Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard urged people to "please avoid the area if possible".
UUP councillor for the area, Alan Lewis, said he was "shocked" to hear about the incident and thanked emergency services for quickly responding to the scene.
He said: "My thoughts are with all those injured in this morning's incident, I hope and pray they make a full recovery.
"The entire community send their best wishes to all involved."