'Misogynist' jailed for Belfast park attack on woman
- Published
A man who straddled a woman and hit her several times in Belvoir Forest Park in south Belfast has been remanded in custody at the city's crown court.
Christopher Martin McGuinness, 54, from Ormeau Road, attacked the victim in October 2018.
The woman, who was 53 at the time, said she feared she would be raped during the incident.
Crown barrister David Russell described McGuinness as a "misogynist" with "deep-seated issues with women".
Mr Russell explained the woman was listening to music while walking her dogs on a Sunday afternoon when she noticed they had started barking.
When she turned around she saw McGuinness, with a scarf covering his face, running towards her with a stick.
He pushed her against a tree and she fell, before McGuinness straddled the woman and hit her six times on the head and face with the stick before fleeing.
The woman was left with swelling to her head and hands.
The barrister said: "She was totally overpowered, she felt fearful of being raped or sexually assaulted and felt in fear for her life."
Reading part of the victim's statement, Mr Russell added that the attack had had a lasting impact.
"The fact it was on a Sunday during the day in broad daylight and with many walking about the forest means there is no part of the day or night that feels exactly safe when I'm outside and on my own," her statement continued.
'Risk to the public'
When McGuinness was arrested he told police he had no memory of the incident as he had been on a three-day drink and drugs binge.
David Russell QC said while the defendant continued to drink he remains a risk to the public.
Judge Donna McColgan QC was told McGuinness admitted charges of both common and sexual assault.
However, the court heard McGuinness told a probation officer "it was tough on her and I don't do apologies or remorse".
Defence barrister Michael Boyd said it was a "very concerning and serious incident" and "thankfully serious physical injury was not occasioned".
He said the sexual element to the attack, as McGuinness sat on top of the woman, was "for a very very short period of time".
Mr Boyd said his client lives an isolated life and regretted the incident, adding this is reflected by his guilty pleas.
After two weeks in self-isolation at Maghaberry Prison, Judge McColgan ruled McGuinness will be sentenced via video-link on 6 November.