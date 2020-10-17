Coronavirus: Guidance for NI Covid-19 restrictions published
- Published
New restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have begun.
At 18:00 BST yesterday pubs, restaurants and cafes across NI closed their doors to sit-in customers for the next four weeks.
Ministers released the full public health guidance relating to the new restrictions on Friday night.
A letter issued to sporting bodies by Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín on Friday evening stated that fans were not permitted to attend under the new Covid-19 regulations.
However, the First Minister Arlene Foster said later on Friday that this was not the case.
"The regulations do not ban fans from stadiums," she tweeted.
"The existing position is maintained, permitting a limited number to attend. Preposterous for clubs to be told anything to the contrary."
The DUP MP Sammy Wilson accused the communities minister of making a "solo run" on the issue.
The Communities Minister has been kicked off the pitch. Statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XkBUCRAQY3— Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) October 16, 2020
The executive announcement came just over an hour before the first match of the new Irish Premiership season.
Supporters had already arrived at the stadium for the Coleraine-Ballymena United match and Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said the club decided to let the fans remain in the Ballycastle Road venue for the game on health and safety grounds.
What are the new restrictions?
Most of the measures were announced on Wednesday, but the guidance published on Friday night does provide more clarity on which sectors and services will be affected.
As well as the closure of the hospitality sector (apart from deliveries and takeaways), off-licences and supermarkets are not to sell alcohol after 20:00, and fast-food and takeaway premises are to close at 23:00.
There was also confirmation that driving instructors must stop offering lessons and as a result, the Department of Infrastructure has also decided to suspend driving tests.
The department says the 2,500 customers who have booked a test in the next four weeks will have their appointments cancelled, refunded and rescheduled.
However, as driving tests are already booked out until January, some of those affected may not be able to get a slot until February.
Other restrictions laid out in the guidance are:
- No indoor sport or organised contact sport involving mixing of households, other than at elite level
- No mass events involving more than 15 people (except for allowed outdoor sporting events where the relevant number for that will continue to apply)
- Close-contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians to close - apart from those relating to the continuation of essential health interventions and therapeutics
- Mobile hairdressers and make-up artists - also classed as close contact services - prohibited from working in homes
- Gyms to remain open for individual training but no classes permitted
- Places of worship to remain open but face coverings mandatory when entering and exiting
- Wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships to be limited to 25 people with no receptions. This will be implemented on Monday 19 October
- Funerals to be limited to 25 people with no pre or post-funeral gatherings
- Hotels to close, with exemptions for them to offer rooms to essential workers such as workers who need hotels for work-related purposes and "staff on the front line battling Covid"
A £35m scheme designed to help the businesses forced to shut will open for applications from Monday and will make payments for every fortnight a business is are closed.
On Friday Northern Ireland hit another record number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
Another 1,299 people tested positive for the disease, meaning a total of 25,177 cases have now been confirmed here.
The Department of Health reported the deaths of two more people who had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 608.
