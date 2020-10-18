Lurgan: Two arrested as homes evacuated in security alert
Homes have been evacuated in Lurgan after a security alert was sparked on Sunday morning.
A 33-year-old man and a woman aged 35 were arrested after police discovered a number of suspicious objects at a house in Woodville Street.
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said 16 homes were evacuated, causing "major disruption" for residents.
Police said they understand the "disruption and frustration", but thanked residents for their patience.
"The alert is expected to continue for a substantial portion of the day and this will have a knock on effect on traders in nearby Victoria Street," said Mrs Kelly.
"People in this community just want to get on with their lives free from this kind of senseless disruption."
