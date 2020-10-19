Coronavirus: Sinn Féin calls for Edwin Poots to apologise over lockdown comments
- Published
DUP minister Edwin Poots should apologise for saying coronavirus is more common in nationalist areas, Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd has said.
Last week Mr Poots said the difference in transmission between nationalist and unionist areas was "around six to one".
He has also criticised new lockdown restrictions imposed by the executive to manage the virus.
Mr O'Dowd said his comments about virus levels in different council areas were a "disgrace" and should be withdrawn.
The agriculture minister had spoken to UTV on Friday, openly criticising the imposition of the new regulations, which are in place for the next four weeks.
"I will abide by the regulation and I will abide by the regulations, as have most people in my community," said Mr Poots.
"What I'm saying is, those people who didn't abide by them, including the Sinn Féin leadership - because a lot of this started shortly after the Bobby Storey funeral.
"A lot of the problems started after that event, and people in that community saw the breaking of the rules.
"That's why there is a difference between nationalist areas and unionist areas - and the difference is around six to one."
The remarks have drawn criticism from other political parties at Stormont.
On Sunday, Mr Poots was defended by his party colleague, Education Minister Peter Weir, who said "people have a right to express their opinions".
DUP 'must stand by executive decisions'
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme on Monday, Mr O'Dowd condemned the comments.
"His comments about the breakdown of the council areas and his hint that this is a Catholic problem is an absolute disgrace," he said.
"(They are) comments that he should withdraw - and comments he should apologise for."
He added that he hoped Mr Poots was on a "solo run" in attacking the coronavirus regulations, and that it did not reflect the wider view within the DUP.
"Edwin was involved in those discussions, the DUP were involved in those discussions and they need to stand by those decisions," he said.
Mr O'Dowd also defended actions of his colleague, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín, after she called for all sporting events to be played behind closed doors.
The regulations do not ban spectators in the grounds of elite sports. The existing position is maintained permitting a limited number to attend.— Arlene Foster #We’llMeetAgain (@DUPleader) October 16, 2020
Preposterous for clubs to be told anything to the contrary. https://t.co/4SKZc13dr7
The regulations do not prohibit spectators attending outdoor sporting events, and First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted that it was "preposterous" for sports clubs to be told anything to the contrary.
Mr O'Dowd said he believed Ms Ní Chuilín had taken "responsible action" by urging sports clubs to hold events without spectators.
"She wrote directly to sports clubs and she'll be meeting them in the next few days to discuss this further," he added.
"How the joint first ministers choose to respond is up to them - there are protocols and avenues in place for those discussions to take place other than on Twitter."
