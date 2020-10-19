PSNI trial new 'professional and modern' uniform
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is trialling a new uniform for the first time since its formation.
The three-month pilot scheme involving 150 officers was unveiled on Monday.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said it was important the uniforms were "fit for purpose".
The Police Federation said it was "fully supportive" and the uniforms would enable officers to "carry out their full range of modern day policing duties".
From today you may see officers in some areas wearing a different style of uniform. 150 officers are taking part in a three-month trial. We’re reviewing how our uniform remains practical and comfortable in support of officers as they perform their duties. pic.twitter.com/Ie2y3AMNhx— Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) October 19, 2020
Mr Byrne said police staff from "a range of operational positions and locations" are involved in the trial.
"The current uniform has been in existence since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and, as a consequence, it is right that we should look at how effective it is almost 20 years on," the chief constable continued.
He said officers should be equipped with "professional, modern workwear" which is "why we are reviewing how our uniform remains practical and comfortable".
The Policing Board said it had been "briefed on the pilot and rationale behind the review".
"It's important that the PSNI uniform meets the needs of officers and projects a professional image in service delivery to the public," the board said in a social media post.
It said the PSNI will report its findings from the trial to the board after three months.