Dungannon house fire causes extensive damage

Published
A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident at Annaghbeg Road.

The fire was reported shortly after 22:20 BST on Monday night.

Police said a woman, who was the only person inside the house, was "taken to safety outside where an officer assisted with administering first aid".

The woman was then taken to hospital.

Police said an investigation is continuing and they have appealed for information.

