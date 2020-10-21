Coronavirus: Stormont's evidence for Covid response 'flimsy'
Evidence used to inform Stormont's decisions around the Covid pandemic has been described as "shocking" by the head of Belfast's Chamber of Commerce.
The evidence was published by the Department of Health in a paper on Tuesday.
Simon Hamilton said the paper was "flimsy" and posed "massive questions" for the executive.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said there had to be a "balance" in restrictions.
What does Stormont's evidence say?
The evidence includes the executive's paper on "non-pharmaceutical options" for reducing the risk of Covid-19 as well as papers from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, slides presented at Stormont press conferences and the weekly reports on the reproduction (R) number.
R is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average, and the aim is to reduce R to below 1.
The executive's paper looks at the possible effectiveness of various restrictions, including travel, personal contacts and education.
It also outlines the reasons for the four-week lockdown currently in place in Northern Ireland.
This has seen the closure of hospitality businesses, with pubs and restaurants limited to takeaway only.
According to the paper, hospitality closures could have a moderate impact on transmission of the virus, with a potential reduction in the reproduction (R) number of between 0.1 and 0.2, the paper said.
The paper also said the closure of close-contact businesses like hairdressers and beauticians will have a low impact on transmission with a potential reduction of the R number of 0.05.
It recognises that these closures would have a high impact on staff due to a loss of income, with the paper noting that the closure of close-contact services is "likely to disproportionately affect the poorest (and women) given employment in personal services".
The paper, however, said that there was some evidence of transmission among hairdressers in the UK and cites a report produced by the Centre for Disease Control, the United States' health protection agency, which suggests those who test positive are twice as likely to have eaten in a restaurant.
How have business leaders reacted?
In a tweet, Mr Hamilton questioned the decision to close hospitality and close-contact retail when "they knew it would have such a low impact on the R number, a high impact incomes and a disproportionate effect on the poor and women".
Mr Hamilton, a former DUP minister for finance and the economy, has been chief executive of Belfast's Chamber of Commerce since September 2019.
Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said he wanted to know how much of the paper was based on "anecdotal evidence" and how much was based on fact.
He said there appeared to be only "medium confidence" that closing the hospitality sector would reduce R by between 0.1 to 0.2, while the paper acknowledged there would be "high impacts" on jobs and livelihoods.
"We have to get a balance," Mr Neill told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
He said he recognised that senior health officials were "trying to do the right thing" and the aim behind the closures was to produce a "cumulative effect" on the rate of virus transmission.
"I'm not going to war with the health minister," Mr Neill said, but he added that he now wants to sit down with Robin Swann and and "drill into what's the formula behind 0.1 and 0.2".
'Where evidence is flimsy, they say it'
Virologist Dr Connor Bamford insisted lockdowns do work.
"They brought the R rate down and saved a lot of lives, but we do know we don't want to go back to what we had in spring if we don't need to."
Dr Bamford explained that the evidence from Sage "is gathered from Public Health England and other countries, anecdotal evidence, modelling, and they feed in to all the different regions".
He added: "Where evidence is flimsy, they say the evidence is flimsy or no confidence.
"Most things... won't really be specific to Northern Ireland, so actually a lot of these things would be very similar across the UK."
Chief scientific Advisor Prof Ian Young said the published evidence will help inform discussion about the pandemic response.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prof Young said there was "strong evidence" that coronavirus restrictions imposed in the Derry City and Strabane council area are making a difference.