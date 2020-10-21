Health Minister isolating after Covid app alert
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating after receiving a close-proximity notification from NI's track and trace app.
He received the notification from the StopCOVID NI app, run by the HSC Public Health Agency.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Swann urged others to download the app.
Mr Swann has no symptoms and will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of the virus.
An exposure notification from the app means the user has been close to another person who has tested positive.
He is the third member of the Northern Ireland Executive to have to self-isolate in relation to Covid-19.
Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín is self-isolating after a family member tested positive - although she herself has tested negative.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is also self-isolating after a family member tested positive, although she has also tested negative.
Mr Swann said he will be working from self-isolation for the next 14 days.
He appeared at the Stormont briefing on coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.
We are all in this together.— Robin Swann MLA : #StopCovidNI (@RobinSwannMoH) October 21, 2020
Earlier this evening I received a close proximity notification via our StopCOVID NI App, so I will be working from self isolation for the next 14 days.
Download #StopCovidNI help break the infection chain...
On Wednesday evening, the DUP's Pam Cameron also confirmed she was self-isolating after receiving a notification, tweeting a screengrab of the app.
The South Antrim MLA is the deputy chairperson of the Stormont health committee.
Responding to Ms Cameron, independent MLA Trevor Lunn said he was also self-isolating, and was on his fourth day of doing so.
You and me both Pam. Look after yourself , it’s a pain but necessary. I’m four days in.— Trevor Lunn (@TrevorLunnLV) October 21, 2020