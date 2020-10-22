NI Football: Fans still allowed at some matches
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Crowds will continue to be allowed at some football matches in NI despite other major sports opting to play games behind closed doors.
The Irish Football Association (IFA) says stringent safety measures are in place.
It hopes to admit at least 600 spectators to an international match in Belfast next month.
Ulster Rugby and the GAA say they will play without fans during the current period of Covid-19 restrictions.
'We obey the regulations'
However, at a Stormont committee on Thursday, the Chief Executive of the IFA, Patrick Nelson, pointed out that the current restrictions do not ban crowds at matches.
He said: "It's our job to obey the regulations, as they are printed, and we obey the regulations."
He added: "Safe capacities have been agreed. Structures have been agreed. Hand sanitisation, temperature checking, social distancing. All of that has been agreed with the relevant safety authorities for every ground."
He was speaking at a meeting of the Department for Communities committee, three days after Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín appealed to sporting bodies to stop allowing crowds into matches.
The minister said her view was based on advice from the chief medical officer and the chief scientific officer, and warned that fans travelling to and from matches posed a potential risk of spreading the virus.
This was put to Mr Nelson at the committee.
He said: "We're content to abide by the regulations and we will continue to do that."
The IFA chief executive also said he hoped that at least 600 fans would be able to attend the Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast between Northern Ireland and Slovakia on 12 November.
The Windsor Park stadium has a 18,500 capacity and he made it clear that only a "modest" permitted crowd was anticipated. No final decision on the planned attendance figure has been made.
'Under regular review'
"We will work with Belfast City Council to try and come up with what we think is the right number," he said.
On Wednesday, Ulster Rugby announced they would be playing their next two home matches behind-closed-doors.
Ulster GAA has said there will be no crowds at upcoming matches. Both organisations say the issue will be kept under regular review.
All the major sporting organisations have welcomed plans by the Department for Communities to bring forward a multi-million pound funding package to compensate for losses during the pandemic.