Dungannon: Woman dies in hospital following house fire

Published
A woman in her 50s has died following a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident at Annaghbeg Road on Monday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 22:20 BST.

Police said the woman, who was the only person inside the house, was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died.

Police say an investigation is continuing and they have appealed for information.

