Micheál Martin says Dublin will 'play its part' in shared island
- Published
The Irish government is ready to "play its part" to support a shared future on the island of Ireland, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.
Micheál Martin made his remarks in a special online address at Dublin Castle on Thursday.
A shared island unit was set up within the government in June.
Mr Martin said he respected "everyone's right on the island to make the case for the constitutional future they wish for NI".
He added that applied "whether they are nationalist, unionist or neither".
Politicians and academics on both sides of the border were among those who watched the online address.
Addressing the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the taoiseach said the crisis had highlighted in "new ways" how interdependent and connected the island of Ireland is.
In a Q&A session afterwards, Mr Martin said the Irish government and Stormont Executive "could do more and can do better" together.
"The memorandum of understanding has been signed by both medical officers, we have constant engagement. I'm in touch regularly with Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill in terms of trying to come as close as we possibly can, while respecting sensitivities and the fact we are two jurisdictions," he added.
"We want to work in partnership with the executive, through the North South Ministerial Council and with the British Government for the benefit of all."
Last week, the Irish government announced that €500m would be made available over the next five years for shared island projects.
Mr Martin said he recognised that progress was "overdue" on joint commitments to cross-border investment projects such as the A5, the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge.
"We will be working closely with the executive to seek to move ahead with full delivery, without undue delay," he added.
The taoiseach said the island of Ireland faced a series of major challenges that also included working through the consequences of Brexit, and tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis.
He said the government had a "broad, positive and practical agenda".
"All sections of society, north and south - nationalist, unionist or neither - can engage with this fully and confidently," he added.
The taoiseach also used the address to launch a "Shared Island Dialogue" series, aimed at establishing "inclusive" conversations on the island about a shared future - starting next month.
"The government wants to hear people's ideas, questions, concerns, fears and hopes for the future," he said.
"The dialogues will also seek views on an inclusive basis on overarching concerns for the [Good Friday] Agreement including around issues like identity rights and the equality agenda on the island."
Mr Martin said society needed "to probe some of the simplistic narratives about what we have all come through", which have emerged on both sides of the border.
"The tough truth is that before we even start this series, your view on the value of this work will also be different depending on whether you are in Newry or Newtownards, Coleraine or Coalisland," he added.
The taoiseach said he was "determined to challenge" that.