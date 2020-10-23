Coronavirus: Nisra records 17 Covid-related deaths in past week
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Seventeen Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to last Friday, official figures show.
That is six more than the previous week, according to the latest bulletin from the government statistics agency Nisra.
It counts deaths where the virus is mentioned on the death certificate.
Under that measure, the agency says 930 deaths occurred up to last Friday, including 519 (55.1%) in hospital.
The comparative Department of Health figure for the same date was 610. Its measure is based on a positive test result having been recorded.
Nisra's figures also shows the deaths of 84 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that figure into account, and the 357 people who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for almost half of all Covid-19 related deaths in NI (46.8%).
In the week to last Friday, one Covid-related death occurred in a care home.
Eight people died in hospices (0.8%) and 58 at residential or other locations (6.2%).
People aged 75 and over account for 79% of all Covid-19 related deaths, with 28.4% of people who have died having a Belfast council area address.
The provisional number of all deaths for the week ending 9 October was 278.
That is 70 fewer than in the previous week (348) and 17 fewer than the five-year average of 295.
Excess deaths are those above what would normally be expected at the time of year, averaged over five years.
Nisra found that 1,288 excess deaths have been registered in the past 29 weeks.