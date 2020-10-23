PSNI finds man wanted for two years hiding in Belfast attic
- Published
A man wanted by police for two years has been arrested after being found in the attic of a south Belfast house.
The South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a search of the house on the Donegall Road on Friday morning.
He was arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and two bench warrants.
Another male was also arrested for possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing team carried out a proactive house search in the Donegall Road area this morning.
"A check of the roof space turned up something interesting also.
"A male who had been wanted by Police for over two years was located hiding up above."