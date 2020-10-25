Northern Ireland's first generation stories
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Two years ago, well before the days of Covid-19, I had an idea for a television documentary about Northern Ireland's upcoming centenary in 2021.
I wondered if I could find men and women born in 1921 and if they would chronicle how they have lived their lives in the past century.
I was keen to discover what stories they had about life, love and the changing world.
So with producers Jonathan Golden and Sharon Whittaker, we set out to find people who were as old as Northern Ireland itself.
We encountered many warm, funny and engaging citizens who had lots of memories to share.
The First Generation for BBC Northern Ireland's True North series is the result of our endeavours, revealing heart-warming and life-affirming stories.
In early 2019 we met Eileen Sweeney, from Derrylin in County Fermanagh, who told us of life at a country school in the 1920s.
In the basic building all the children were taught in one room.
She recalled: "Looking back on it, I would think it was tough now.
"In those days all the teachers were always very cross, it went with the job."
On a crisp spring afternoon, we were warmly received at the home of Aileen Pollock.
She grew up off Belfast's Cregagh Road and told us about the Belfast Blitz in World War Two.
She engaged us with great stories of her early married life, of how she and her husband emigrated to enjoy the excitement of Hong Kong.
It was a world away from east Belfast and full of new experiences as Aileen rubbed shoulders with film stars and ambassadors before returning to Northern Ireland.
We also visited Isobel Lavery, another Belfast woman, who was born in 1921.
She told us how she left school one Friday and began working in the mill the following Monday.
They were tough days in hard economic times. Isobel talked with joy about her life with her footballer husband who played for Linfield and Glentoran.
She also revealed that on honeymoon, her new husband insisted on taking her to see Blackpool legend Stanley Matthews in action.
One Saturday morning we travelled with our cameras to Killyleagh to meet Martin Charters.
A funny, engaging man with a catalogue of stories, Martin was an RAF tail gunner in a Lancaster bomber and flew in nearly 40 bombing missions all over Europe.
In The First Generation he talks about his war service.
Asked about one eight-hour mission, he explained how frightened he was, saying: "I think I prayed all the way there and all the way back."
After the war, he emigrated to Australia and Canada before returning to Northern Ireland.
Mairead Liddy, who grew up in Warrenpoint, told us about life close to the border and the difficulties her parents had in running a pub.
She also experienced war service when she was a nurse in London during World War Two and remembers German bombers attacking the city.
Like Martin Charters, Mairead tried to put her fears at the back of her mind: "If you were scared you did not let on."
As the children of 1921, Martin, Mairead, Aileen, Isobel and Eileen were all born at a time of political turmoil.
They have experienced much over nine decades.
They witnessed economic depression, the birth of the NHS, World War Two, the Swinging '60s and the start and end of the Troubles.
They have many stories to tell and something special to share.
True North: The First Generation is presented by Stephen Walker and produced by Sharon Whittaker and directed by Jonathan Golden. It is a DoubleBand Films production for BBC Northern Ireland.
It is broadcast on BBC One NI on Monday 26 October at 10.45 pm and available on BBC iPlayer.