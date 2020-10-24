Armagh: Three escape injury as petrol bomb thrown into home
- Published
Three people have escaped injury after a petrol bomb was thrown into a house in Armagh.
The bomb was thrown through the living-room window of the house in Callan Bridge Park at about 04:50 BST on Saturday.
A woman and two men were in the house at the time.
Police are treating the "reckless attack" as arson with intent to endanger life and said it "could have had serious consequences".
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.