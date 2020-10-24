Coronavirus: Six further Covid-related deaths in NI
Six further Covid-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the Department of Health's total to 645.
An additional 923 cases of the virus were also confirmed.
There are now 309 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with Covid-19; 34 of whom are in intensive care.
On Friday, government statistics agency Nisra said 17 Covid-19 related deaths were registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to 16 October.
Schools were closed for an extra week at half-term.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes across NI closed their doors to sit-in customers, while hair and beauty salons were also shut and gyms face additional measures.
The restrictions are scheduled to last for three more weeks, after which there will be a review.
The executive is due to meet next week to discuss how to manage a further strategy.