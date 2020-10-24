Saintfield: Man detained after being found in 'purpose-built' hide
A man has been remanded in custody after he was found in "a purpose-built hide" behind a sofa in a house in County Down.
The man was discovered hiding in the property in Saintfield on Friday afternoon.
Police also discovered a sizeable quantity of suspected class A drugs during the search.
The man and a woman, who was also at the house, were arrested for drug offences.
The PSNI said officers had attended the property following reports of suspicious activity.
They said they believed the man had breached bail and was using the hide to avoid being detained.